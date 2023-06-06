Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $3.26 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS MOAT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 885,263 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

