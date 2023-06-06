Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,263 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 174,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

