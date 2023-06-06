Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,925,000 after buying an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,438,000 after buying an additional 478,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after buying an additional 73,579 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,142. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

