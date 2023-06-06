Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,537. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

