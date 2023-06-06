Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Webster Financial worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 379,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

