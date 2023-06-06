West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 2,504 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 252,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 803,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 345,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

