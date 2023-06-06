West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 961 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $220.81. 1,069,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,591. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

