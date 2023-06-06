West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GNTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 740,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,806. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

