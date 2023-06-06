West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,336,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,758 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 135,693 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,886. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

