West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $38.92.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.