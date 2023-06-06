West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,192. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average of $275.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

