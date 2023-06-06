West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

