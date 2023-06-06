West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,616 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.03. 15,674,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,280,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $697.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
