West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 247,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 244,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,150,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,615,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.