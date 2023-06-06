West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 52,275 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,275 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. 800,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,328. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06.

