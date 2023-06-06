West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes $6.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. 1,560,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

