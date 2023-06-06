West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.40. 433,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,474. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,121,808. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

