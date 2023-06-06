Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Lifted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 174,702 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 401,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,640. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

