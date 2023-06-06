Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.02. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

