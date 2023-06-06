Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up to $57.51

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.51, but opened at $59.56. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 72,861 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

