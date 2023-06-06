Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Tops $895.78 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $895.78 million and approximately $157.60 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $281.97 or 0.01039157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,176,856 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

