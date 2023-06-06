Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,169.12

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $160,169.12 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,932.901268 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04833395 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $177,563.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

