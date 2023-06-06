Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $179,972.55 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,933 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,599,916,409.824787 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04995317 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $59,721.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

