XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $706,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,437. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

