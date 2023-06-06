XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $706,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XPEL stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,437. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
