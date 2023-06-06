XRUN Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. XRUN has a market cap of $328.84 million and approximately $74,722.23 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

