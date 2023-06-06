Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.5-102.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.13 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

YEXT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.