Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading 7% Higher

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.73. 1,199,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,916,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

