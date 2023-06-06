Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.08.

Zscaler stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

