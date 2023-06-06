Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.00 million-$431.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.44 million.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.08.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

