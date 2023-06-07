1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.32% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,426. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

