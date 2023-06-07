11,621 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 1,081,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,566. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

