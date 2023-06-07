158 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.12. 2,840,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,902. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

