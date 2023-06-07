1irstGold Price Reaches $64.65 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $2,278.98 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $64.65 or 0.00240312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

