2,000 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 505,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARW traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,021. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $603,162.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $603,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,726. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

