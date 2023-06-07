26,200 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 131,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,339. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

