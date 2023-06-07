33,719 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. 1,483,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

