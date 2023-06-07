3,620 Shares in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank First in the third quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bank First by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Performance

BFC traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958. The firm has a market cap of $915.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.28. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Bank First Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.