38,443 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Prologis makes up 1.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,407,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,403,000 after buying an additional 85,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,048,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,029,000 after buying an additional 2,019,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,600,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,821,000 after buying an additional 1,090,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 930,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

