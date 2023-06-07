392,837 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 392,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,952,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

CL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,590. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

