42,718 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 39,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,544. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $735.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
