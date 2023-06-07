5,279 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 2,423,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

