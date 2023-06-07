8,539 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,890 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. 15,169,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

