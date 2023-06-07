99 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,265. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.34. 302,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day moving average is $312.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

