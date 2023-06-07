Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 471,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.