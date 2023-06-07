Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. 2,118,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.