AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.38. 2,282,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,588. The firm has a market cap of $240.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

