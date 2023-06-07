abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON AJIT traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 685 ($8.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 689 ($8.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574. The firm has a market cap of £85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -307.51 and a beta of 0.56.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.