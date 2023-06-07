abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON AJIT traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 685 ($8.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 689 ($8.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574. The firm has a market cap of £85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -307.51 and a beta of 0.56.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

