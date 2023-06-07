Adam D. Portnoy Buys 2,318,081 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
Featured Stories
