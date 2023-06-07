Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 8,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 286.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

