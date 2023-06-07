AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. 1,083,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,186,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

About AdaptHealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.